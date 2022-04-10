Left Menu

Pakistan: Dy Speaker Qasim Suri did not resign, set to chair the crucial NA session on Monday

Refuting the news of resignation being tendered by Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday clarified that the Suri did not resign from his office, reported local media adding that he will chair the crucial National Assembly on Monday for the election of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:51 IST
Pakistan: Dy Speaker Qasim Suri did not resign, set to chair the crucial NA session on Monday
Pakistan Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri with former PM Imran Khan. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Refuting the news of the resignation of Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday clarified that Suri did not resign from his office, reported local media adding that he will chair the crucial National Assembly on Monday for the election of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Moreover, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his office on Saturday ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While showing the threatening letter in the National Assembly Qaiser offered," I have the letter if anyone wants to see it?," reported ARY News. "It is my constitutional duty to protect the state of Pakistan, it might be my last session of the house to the chair," he said. "I am bound on oath for the constitution of Pakistan". "We have to stand for our sovereignty", he said.

As Qaiser stepped down, the speaker's seat was held by the member of the panel of chair Ayaz Sadiq, who conducted voting on the no-confidence motion. The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022