Police post attacked in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A police post in Bara town of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was attacked after unknown people hurled a grenade at it on Saturday, reported local media.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A police post in Bara town of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was attacked after unknown people hurled a grenade at it on Saturday, reported local media. According to the officials, attackers riding on a motorcycle hurled a grenade at the police post adjacent to a market, minutes before Iftar as the policemen were preparing to break their fast, reported the Dawn newspaper.

No policeman was hurt in the attack, according to the officials. The police have registered a case against the unknown attackers.

Further, two policemen were killed after unknown people attacked them in the Bannu district of the province on Friday night, according to the media outlet. Notably, attacks on police have recorded a surge in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months, according to The News International.

As per official reports, 48 policemen were killed while 44 were injured in different attacks and encounters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year, the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

