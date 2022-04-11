Left Menu

Pakistan: Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party protests against arrest of its workers

Several workers of Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party (STP) on Sunday staged a demonstration in Sukkur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province against the arrest of its workers by police a couple of days ago.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:18 IST
Pakistan: Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party protests against arrest of its workers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Several workers of Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party (STP) on Sunday staged a demonstration in Sukkur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province against the arrest of its workers by police a couple of days ago. STP protested along with a large number of members of the Khoso community.

The protesters' leaders Abdul Waheed and Wahid Khoso said that the SITE police arrested four men and took them to an unknown place on Thursday when they were going to attend a hearing in sessions court, Dawn newspaper reported. According to the leader's information, two of the arrested men later made an underhand deal with police officials and were freed while police registered a fabricated case of drug peddling against the remaining two who belonged to Khoso community and were workers of STP settled in SITE area, the Pakistani newspaper reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022