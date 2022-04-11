Left Menu

Austrian Chancellor, Vladimir Putin to have one-on-one talks: Austrian Foreign Minister

Journalists will not be allowed to the meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin and no press conference is expected after the talks, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters on Monday.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:57 IST
Austrian Chancellor, Vladimir Putin to have one-on-one talks: Austrian Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna [Austria], April 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Journalists will not be allowed to the meeting between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin and no press conference is expected after the talks, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters on Monday. "The visit was coordinated in such a way that there will be only a one-on-one conversation, no media and no press events after," Schallenberg said.

Nehammer arrived in Moscow on Sunday for talks with Putin on the situation in Ukraine. On Saturday, he visited Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, and Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Schallenberg called Nehammer's trip to Russia another chance to end the Ukrainian crisis. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022