Look forward to further deepening ties, says Biden ahead of talks with PM Modi

Ahead of a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is looking forward to further deepening ties between governments and people of the two countries.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden on Monday said that he is looking forward to further deepening ties between governments and people of the two countries. "This morning, I'm meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people," Biden said in a tweet.

PM Modi and Biden would discuss a range of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, global economy and Indo-Pacific. "President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said on Sunday.

Both the leaders will also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure. The White House statement said that President Biden will continue close consultations on the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.

The meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

