Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh hold separate bilateral talks with US counterparts

Ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue between India and the US to be held at the Department of State in Washington, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held separate bilateral meetings with their respective US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. The two leaders held separate discussions with their counterparts on bilateral defence cooperation and the global situation.

"Had a wonderful meeting with the US @SecDef, Mr Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon today. We reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security situation," Rajnath Singh tweeted. "India-US now coordinates alongside each other across the Indo-Pacific region and we are committed to working seamlessly with India. I look forward to discussing how we can take further strengthen our partnership," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during the meeting between the two leaders at the Pentagon in Washington.

EAM Jaishankar held a breakfast meeting with Secretary of State Blinken where he discussed the global situation, regional hotspots and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. "Began the day with a breakfast meeting with @SecBlinken. Wide-ranging exchange of views on the global situation, regional hotspots and bilateral cooperation. Took place with the comfort and openness of true strategic partners," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The two leaders arrived in Washington on Sunday for the fourth edition of the annual dialogue between India's external affairs and defence ministers and their US counterparts. Preceding the 2+2 dialogue, a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden also took place where the two leaders reiterated the growing partnership between the two countries. (ANI)

