Pakistan: JUI-F protests against Imran Khan-led PTI for alleged attack on mosque

The workers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) staged a protest against former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after a mosque and madrassa were vandalised in Timergara, local media reported.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:04 IST
Pakistan: JUI-F protests against Imran Khan-led PTI for alleged attack on mosque
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The workers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) staged a protest against former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after a mosque and madrassa were vandalised in Timergara, local media reported. The protest was held outside the office of the district police officer demanding the arrest of PTI workers on Monday.

The protesters chanted slogans against local police for not registering the first information report (FIR) against those who were allegedly involved in the attack on the madrassa and torturing its students, The News International reported. The emotionally charged PTI supporters on Sunday night had allegedly attacked the mosque and the madrassa in Timergara to express anger over the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the PTI workers allegedly tortured the students at the seminary. Four students were injured in the incident. Speaking at the protest, the JUIF district amir Maulana Sirajuddin and others asked the district police officer to lodge the FIR against those involved in the attack.

However, the local PTI leaders and MPs denied involvement in the incident and termed the allegations baseless, The News International reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

