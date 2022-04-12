Left Menu

Europol launches operation to identify Russian assets under EU sanctions

The EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has announced the beginning of Operation Oscar to help EU countries identify assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], April 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) has announced the beginning of Operation Oscar to help EU countries identify assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine. "Today, 11 April 2022, Europol, jointly with EU Member States, Eurojust and Frontex, launched Operation Oscar to support financial investigations by EU Member States targeting criminal assets owned by individuals and legal entities sanctioned in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Europol said in a press release published on Monday.

According to the press release, the operation is also aimed at supporting EU countries in identifying international links, criminal groups and suspects involved in sanctions-busting. Europol seeks to facilitate the exchange of information and intelligence between partners and to analyze the information received to assist with criminal investigations. The operation will last at least a year and will include a number of separate investigations.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries and their allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

