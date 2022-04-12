Putin to hold meeting on Arctic development on Wednesday

Moscow [Russia], April 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the development of the Arctic on April 13, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 13, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting via videoconference on the development of the Arctic zone of Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The agenda will include topical issues of the integrated social and economic development of the Arctic territories of Russia and international cooperation in the region, as well as the development of the Northern Sea Route, among other things, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

