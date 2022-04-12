Left Menu

Putin to hold meeting on Arctic development on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the development of the Arctic on April 13, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the development of the Arctic on April 13, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 13, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting via videoconference on the development of the Arctic zone of Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The agenda will include topical issues of the integrated social and economic development of the Arctic territories of Russia and international cooperation in the region, as well as the development of the Northern Sea Route, among other things, the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

