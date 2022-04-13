Left Menu

Toronto Police arrests man involved in murder of Indian student

The Toronto Police Service has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Indian student, Kartik Vasudev here.

13-04-2022
The Toronto Police Service has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Indian student, Kartik Vasudev here. The victim was a management student from Ghaziabad city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who went to Canada for studies in January. He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station.

As per an official statement, the accused, identified as Richard Jonathan Edwin (39), was arrested by the police on April 10 in connection with two homicide cases, including Vasudev's case. The accused allegedly shot Vasudev and another victim 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath in two separate incidents on April 7 and April 9, respectively.

The murders are believed to be random attacks as the victims were not known to the accused or each other. Further investigation into the cases is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murders. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Vasudev. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar also offered his "deepest condolences" to the family.

"Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

