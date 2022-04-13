Left Menu

South Korean president-elect nominates 8 ministers, chief secretary

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol nominated eight more ministers and his chief secretary on Wednesday ahead of his inauguration as president on May 10.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:59 IST
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Photo/People Power Party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol nominated eight more ministers and his chief secretary on Wednesday ahead of his inauguration as president on May 10. During a press conference, Yoon tapped Park Jin and Kwon Young-se, four-term lawmakers of the main conservative People Power Party, as foreign and unification ministers respectively.

Kim Dae-ki, former presidential chief of staff for policy, was named as Yoon's chief secretary, while Han Dong-hoon, senior prosecutor and one of close confidants to Yoon, was nominated as justice minister. Yoon announced the nomination of Kim In-chul, former president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies as minister of education who doubles as deputy prime minister for social affairs.

Lee Sang-min, former vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, was nominated as interior and safety minister, while Han Wha-jin, honorary researcher of the Korea Environment Institute, was selected for minister of environment. Cho Seung-hwan, former chief of the Korea Institute of Marine Science and Technology Promotion, was tapped as minister of oceans and fisheries, and Rep. Lee Young of the People Power Party was picked as minister of SMEs and startups.

On Sunday, the president-elect declared the nomination of eight ministers, including finance and defense ministers, after picking the prime minister nominee a week earlier. The prime minister is the only cabinet position that requires a parliamentary approval. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

