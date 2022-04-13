Left Menu

India, Australia hold talk to boost bilateral naval partnership

The 14th Indo-Australian Navy to Navy talks were held from April 11 to 13 in New Delhi to mark the naval partnership between both the countries, as reported by the local media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:19 IST
India, Australia hold talk to boost bilateral naval partnership
India-Ausralia hold naval staff talks in Delhi (Photo/@indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 14th Indo-Australian Navy to Navy talks were held from April 11 to 13 in New Delhi to mark the naval partnership between both the countries, as reported by the local media. Officials from both the navies discussed issues pertaining to information exchange policies, maritime trade, and training. The two countries mutually acknowledged growing cooperation between the two Navies amid the emerging challenges on the maritime front. They also agreed to enhance their relations in terms of interoperability and ensuring security in The Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The event was co-chaired by India's Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) J Singh and the Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Rear Admiral Christopher Smith. The Hydrographer to the Australian government, Commodore Stewart Dunne, was also present at the event After completion of the talks, the Rear Admiral Smith also held an interaction with Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru at South Block in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022