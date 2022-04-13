India, Australia hold talk to boost bilateral naval partnership

The 14th Indo-Australian Navy to Navy talks were held from April 11 to 13 in New Delhi to mark the naval partnership between both the countries, as reported by the local media. Officials from both the navies discussed issues pertaining to information exchange policies, maritime trade, and training. The two countries mutually acknowledged growing cooperation between the two Navies amid the emerging challenges on the maritime front. They also agreed to enhance their relations in terms of interoperability and ensuring security in The Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The event was co-chaired by India's Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) J Singh and the Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Rear Admiral Christopher Smith. The Hydrographer to the Australian government, Commodore Stewart Dunne, was also present at the event After completion of the talks, the Rear Admiral Smith also held an interaction with Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru at South Block in New Delhi. (ANI)

