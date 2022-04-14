Left Menu

Road accident in southern Afghanistan leaves 18 injured

As many as 18 people were injured after a pick-up truck overturned in Zabul province of southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing a local source.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:07 IST
As many as 18 people were injured after a pick-up truck overturned in Zabul province of southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing a local source. "The injured people were shifted to a provincial hospital following the accident that occurred on a main road in Shar-e-Safa district late on Wednesday," the media outlet quoted Abdul Hakim, director of the province's public health department, as saying.

According to the source, three of the injured people are in critical condition. Road accidents are frequent in Afghanistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving, reported the media outlet. (ANI)

