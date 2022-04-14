Left Menu

Two Palestinians killed, four injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers

Two Palestinians were killed and four injured on Thursday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Kafr Dan village near the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

14-04-2022
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Ramallah [Palestine], April 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Palestinians were killed and four injured on Thursday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in Kafr Dan village near the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. According to a Palestinian Ministry of Health press release, Sha'ath Kamamji and Mustafa Abu Robb were killed and four others injured, including one in serious condition, during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the village.

The statement added the deaths of the two young men on Thursday bringing the death toll of Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours to five. Palestinian eyewitnesses said an Israeli army force stormed the village early in the morning to arrest Palestinian activists involved in carrying out attacks against Israel. Heavy clashes broke out between the soldiers and the activists.

Israeli media outlets reported that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the Israeli army force, which was conducting regular security activities. The soldiers responded to the sources of fire and killed two gunmen. The report said that the Israeli army announced a campaign to arrest Palestinians wanted by the Israeli security forces for being involved in carrying out attacks against Israel.

The Health Ministry said that 40 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, including women and children since January. Fourteen Israelis have been killed in a series of shooting attacks in Israel since March 22. (ANI/Xinhua)

