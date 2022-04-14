Left Menu

Da Afghanistan Bank lifts limitations on salary withdrawal

Afghanistan's central bank - Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Wednesday lifted limitations on salary withdrawal of government and private employees.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:52 IST
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts limitations on salary withdrawal
Da Afghanistan Bank.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's central bank - Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Wednesday lifted limitations on salary withdrawal of government and private employees. The spokesperson of DAB Sabir Momand in a video clip said all government and private employees can withdraw their stipends without any limitations, reported The Khaama Press.

In Afghanistan, the limitation for money withdrawal was USD 200 or Afs (Afghanistan's currency) 30,000 per week which is now lifted in terms of salaries. "Da Afghanistan Bank decided to lift limitations on salaries of government and private employees for the sake of rebuilding the country's banking and financial sectors. Hence, all private banks should pay the salaries of government and private employees based on the demand of employees," said Momand.

Afghanistan's banking sector has been one of the most affected sectors after the Taliban takeover that has impacted the country's economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022