Left Menu

Russian official says military personnel of NATO states are among prisoners from Ukraine

Military personnel of NATO countries were captured during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:40 IST
Russian official says military personnel of NATO states are among prisoners from Ukraine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Military personnel of NATO countries were captured during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Friday.

The West "continues its war [against Russia] with the hands of Ukrainians, as well as mercenaries," the official said, adding that military personnel of NATO countries are involved in the conflict.

"We already have prisoners among the military personnel of NATO countries, we will show all this when we conduct trials, and the whole world will see what really happened," Klimov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022