At least 2 killed in train-vehicle crash in US Texas

At least two people were killed after a train struck a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Harris County, U.S. state Texas, local authorities said.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 17-04-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 12:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Texas [US], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two people were killed after a train struck a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Harris County, U.S. state Texas, local authorities said. Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that preliminary information showed two were confirmed dead.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), according to local media reports. The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. (ANI/Xinhua)

