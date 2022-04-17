Left Menu

Death toll from tropical storm in Philippines rises to 172

The number of deaths caused by the tropical storm Agaton in the Philippines has risen to 172, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday.

Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The number of people affected by the natural disaster has surpassed 2 million. The tropical storm hit the Philippines on April 9-12, causing floods and almost 90 landslides. The disaster left over 10,300 houses damaged, with 670 of them fully destroyed. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

