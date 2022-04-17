Left Menu

Trainee officers of the Republic of South Africa Navy at the Indian Navy's Ocean Sailing Node (OSN) completed a three-week training capsule on Saturday at INS Mandovi in Goa.

3-week sail training capsule for South African naval trainees concludes in Goa (Photo/@indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
Trainee officers of the Republic of South Africa Navy at the Indian Navy's Ocean Sailing Node (OSN) completed a three-week training capsule on Saturday at INS Mandovi in Goa. The training was conducted onboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA).

Notably, INSV Tarini had circumnavigated the globe with an all-women crew from Sep 2017 to May 2018. "Treading the oceans under sails is an extremely challenging activity enhancing risk-taking abilities as well as honing essential seamanship & navigation skills," the Indian Navy informed in a tweet.

"It is also an effective method of imparting values of courage, camaraderie & esprit-de-corps among budding Naval Officers," the tweet further read." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

