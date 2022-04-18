Left Menu

High tariffs on watermelons worry Afghan fruit traders

As the economic crisis continues to worsen in Afghanistan, local traders have complained about high tariffs being imposed upon watermelons, imported from countries like Iran and Pakistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:03 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

As the economic crisis continues to worsen in Afghanistan, local traders have complained about high tariffs being imposed upon watermelons, imported from countries like Iran and Pakistan. The high tariff has caused a price surge, with a reduction in demands for the imported watermelons, sold at The Fruit Market, considered to be one of the largest fruit markets in Kabul, reported TOLO news.

The Union of Fresh Fruit and Vegetable accompanied by the merchants has called for help from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) urging them to cut down the tariffs on fruits, especially on watermelons enabling the traders to sell the watermelons to the customers at a convenient rate. "There is a high tariff on the import. The traders will suffer financial losses. The economic condition of the people is deteriorated, and they can't offer for the expensive products," cited Ihsanullah, a watermelon trader, as reported by TOLO news.

Replying to the agitated traders, MoF member Ahmad Wali Haqmal said, "We have conducted our survey in the markets. We have allocated the price based on the market. It is usual that the tariffs have increased a little bit. But there is no change in the tariffs itself," The rise in tax duty has led the fruit business in Kabul to decline dramatically as compared to the previous year. Since Afghanistan imports huge quantities of fresh fruits from its neighboring countries, the sudden escalation in the tariffs has caused an intensification in the fruit prices in the markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

