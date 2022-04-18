Explosion reported in Beyoglu district in Istanbul
An explosion has been heard in the Beyoglu district in Istanbul and residents have been urged to evacuate a building, Sputnik reported on Monday.
There is no information about the victims yet, the Russian News Agency reported citing the Turkish media. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
