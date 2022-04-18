Left Menu

Explosion reported in Beyoglu district in Istanbul

An explosion has been heard in the Beyoglu district in Istanbul and residents have been urged to evacuate a building, Sputnik reported on Monday.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion has been heard in the Beyoglu district in Istanbul and residents have been urged to evacuate a building, Sputnik reported on Monday. An explosion occurred in underground cable structures.

There is no information about the victims yet, the Russian News Agency reported citing the Turkish media. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

