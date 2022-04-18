Pakistan: Police open fire at Wana Bazaar protesters

The Pakistani local police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel opened fire in the air on Sunday to disperse a group of protesters who were objecting to the shutting down of the Wana Bazaar and Angoor Adda border crossing point with Afghanistan. Traders and workers, belonging to several political parties, gathered at the Scout Camp in Wana and resolved to opt for a sit-in protest insisting on reopening the bazaar and the crossing point, reported Dawn newspaper.

Even after opening fire in the air, the mob of protesters refused to comply and continued with the agitation until the bazaar was forced to open after a settlement between the administration officials and the local elders was reached. The markets and shops in the Wana town were closed after a water tanker of FC was struck by a mechanized explosive device. An ambush on a security post on Tuesday had killed a soldier that had forced the closure of Angoor Adda crossing point.

Section 144 was imposed in the Wana subdivision on Saturday by the district administration. Internet facilities have also been cancelled, according to Dawn newspaper. Meantime, a jirga, comprising leaders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, is instructed to attend a discussion on Monday, pertaining to the existing uncertainty in Wana and the shutdown of the Angoor Adda border point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)