Left Menu

Pakistan: Police open fire at Wana Bazaar protesters

The Pakistani local police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel opened fire in the air on Sunday to disperse a group of protesters who were objecting to the shutting down of the Wana Bazaar and Angoor Adda border crossing point with Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 18:57 IST
Pakistan: Police open fire at Wana Bazaar protesters
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani local police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel opened fire in the air on Sunday to disperse a group of protesters who were objecting to the shutting down of the Wana Bazaar and Angoor Adda border crossing point with Afghanistan. Traders and workers, belonging to several political parties, gathered at the Scout Camp in Wana and resolved to opt for a sit-in protest insisting on reopening the bazaar and the crossing point, reported Dawn newspaper.

Even after opening fire in the air, the mob of protesters refused to comply and continued with the agitation until the bazaar was forced to open after a settlement between the administration officials and the local elders was reached. The markets and shops in the Wana town were closed after a water tanker of FC was struck by a mechanized explosive device. An ambush on a security post on Tuesday had killed a soldier that had forced the closure of Angoor Adda crossing point.

Section 144 was imposed in the Wana subdivision on Saturday by the district administration. Internet facilities have also been cancelled, according to Dawn newspaper. Meantime, a jirga, comprising leaders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, is instructed to attend a discussion on Monday, pertaining to the existing uncertainty in Wana and the shutdown of the Angoor Adda border point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022