6.0 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 19-04-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 08:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

