UN Human Rights condemns blasts targeting schools in Kabul

United Nations Human Rights on Tuesday condemned the attacks near a boys' school in Kabul that killed over 20 people and called for an investigation into the incident. "We strongly condemn deadly attacks near a boys' school in a Kabul suburb, home to Hazara Shia families. Attacks on schools+children are despicable, they must be investigated & those responsible must be held to account in line with intl norms & standards," tweeted UN Human Rights.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that an explosion occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district, with six people killed and dozens injured. The city's security department said later that three explosions occurred on school grounds. Before that, another explosion occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school, also in the western part of Kabul.

Following the blasts, the Kabul department of security confirmed the death of six people and said that 11 others were injured. However, according to sources, the death toll from explosions in western Kabul has exceeded 20, reported the 1TV News broadcaster.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.