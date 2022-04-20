Sri Lankan police caution protesters from jeopardizing fuel transportation system

Left Menu

Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, the police have urged the public not to jeopardise the fuel transportation system while protesting.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 20-04-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 11:25 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, the police have urged the public not to jeopardise the fuel transportation system while protesting. "The police requested the public not to get involved in any activities likely to sabotage the fuel transportation system in the country as it would, in turn, affect the supply chain," said senior police spokesperson and SDIG Ajith Rohana, according to Daily Mirror.

Rohana said that the incidents which were reported on Tuesday were likely to harm the fuel carrying bowsers and that some of those were damaged and vandalised. Earlier, Sri Lanka police imposed a curfew in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice following unrest in the country with the clash between protesters and police in the city.

This comes after one person died and 24 people were injured by the gunshot after the protesters and police clashed in Rambukkana town of Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon. The protesters were agitating in Rambukkana against the decision of increasing the fuel prices again, Daily Mirror reported.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (ANI)

