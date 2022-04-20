PML-N allies at odds over new Pakistan cabinet

Merely a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a 33-member federal cabinet, bitterness among the ruling alliance has emerged over the allocation of key portfolios. Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Although the oath was taken by 33 lawmakers, a notification issued by the country's Cabinet Division carried the names of 26 federal ministers and two ministers of state, Dawn newspaper reported. Several members of the cabinet, from the PML-N, were still under consideration, the Pakistani daily reported citing a source in the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The report said the two main parties of the ruling coalition -- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) -- are at odds over the selection of their members for the cabinet and distribution of portfolios. Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday had congratulated his cabinet members, urging them to work hard for the betterment of the people. "The federal cabinet was formed after thorough consultations with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the government's coalition allies," the Pakistan prime minister said in a tweet.

"It is my fervent hope that federal ministers, ministers of state and advisers will provide leadership, and resolve the problems of the people. Work, work and only work is our motto," he tweeted further. Reacting to PM Sharif's cabinet selection, the former ruling PTI alleged that most newly inducted ministers were facing corruption charges and were on bail.

Pakistan's former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said: "24 members of the federal cabinet including the prime minister are accused and on bail." "A clear message to the world would have been given if IG (inspector general) jails would have administered oath to the cabinet members instead of chairman senate," he added. (ANI)

