Explosion hits bus in Turkey's Bursa leaving one dead, several injured
An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday.
ANI | Ankara | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Ankara [Turkey], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday. The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hurriyet newspaper.
The cause is yet to be established. According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered.
An investigation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)
