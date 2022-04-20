Left Menu

Explosion hits bus in Turkey's Bursa leaving one dead, several injured

An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on Wednesday. The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

The cause is yet to be established. According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered.

An investigation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

