Yak meat, drinking water carried to pandemic-hit Shanghai from Tibet

As the Chinese city of Shanghai continues to reel under the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, "anti-epidemic supplies" including 100 tonnes of dried yak meat and 3,000 tonnes of drinking water were transported there from Tibet.

ANI | Lhasa | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As the Chinese city of Shanghai continues to reel under the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, "anti-epidemic supplies" including 100 tonnes of dried yak meat and 3,000 tonnes of drinking water were transported there from Tibet. Shanghai on Tuesday reported 2,494 cases and 16,407 local asymptomatic infections, Xinhua reported.

The supplies that were transported on April 10, were given under the direction of the "TAR Party Committee and Government". A total of 5,000 tonnes of drinking water were transferred to China's Jilin province, Tibet Rights Collective reported. Chinese state media claimed that these supplies are being sent "to show its support for the eastern metropolis and the northeastern province battling a COVID-19 resurgence". Tibet was "donating" the supplies, claimed the CGTN news outlet.

Such a donation in the name of an intensely Buddhist religious people who would refrain from such a large-scale killing of animals was meant to be a deliberate affront to them, according to Tibetan Review. During the previous surge in COVID-19 cases, donations of Tibetan herbal medicine were sent to affected areas in China during the first wave of the pandemic.

This report comes as China is continuing its repression of the Tibetan culture and identity. Rights experts say the Chinese administration has been introducing more draconian laws and restrictions to accomplish the task. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

