Qatar, Turkey condemn Kabul school attacks

Foreign Ministries of Turkey and Qatar condemned the attacks which took place at Abdul Rahim Shahid High School for boys, and Mumtaz school in Kabul, in their respective press releases, and added that the attacks will have a negative impact on human rights in the country. "We condemn these inhuman terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry, reported Khama Press.

The statement also wished speedy recovery to those wounded while expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims of the blasts. The Qatar Foreign Ministry statement rejected violence against civilians, especially when it targeted educational institutes, teachers, and students.

Such attacks will also affect the economy, development, and the human rights situation in Kabul as well, it further said. Qatar also expressed condolences to the kin of the victims, the interim government of Afghanistan, and the entire people of the country, reported Khama Press.

On Tuesday, April 19, Kabul witnessed three back-to-back explosions in Police District 18 at a secondary school and an educational center, causing the deaths of about 6 children, and injuring 24 others. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet. (ANI)

