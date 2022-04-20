Pakistan: Sardar Akhtar Mengal refuses to accept ministry in federal govt

Chief of Balochistan National Party, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, refused to be a part of the federal government. He also declined to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Tuesday in protest against the Chaghi fire incident. Despite being invited by the government, Mengal refused to become a part of the federal cabinet and did not even attend the oath-taking ceremony. He demanded that a probe commission be formed to investigate the Chaghi firing incident, reported The News International.

Besides, Awami National Party (ANP) also declined to become a part of the federal government. ANP chief Asfandyar Wali said that the priorities of ANP lie with the masses and not with the government. Wali added that he was thankful to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) for inviting them to join the government. But by keeping in view the problems, Wali said that the ANP chief has proposed to include other allies in the cabinet.

Asfandyar Wali further added that both the countries and the government were already facing problems and they did not want to aggravate the situation. On April 14, the Chaghi district witnessed a violent protest against the killings of a driver namely Hameedullah. Eight people were wounded in the ensuing agitation when security forces opened fire to disperse the angry crowd. (ANI)

