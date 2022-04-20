Left Menu

Cooperation must continue: IMF on some G7 nations skipping G20 events with Russia

Cooperation must and will continue, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director said on Wednesday when asked if it is appropriate that some G7 countries say they will skip G20 meetings in which Russia is present.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 20:32 IST
Cooperation must continue: IMF on some G7 nations skipping G20 events with Russia
MF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Cooperation must and will continue, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director said on Wednesday when asked if it is appropriate that some G7 countries say they will skip G20 meetings in which Russia is present. "The need for cooperation is so strong. It is a difficult moment ... Cooperation must and will continue. No one country is able to solve problems by itself," Kristalina Georgieva said.

On Monday, the White House said that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will not participate in G20 events during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank session this week in which Russian representatives are present. Later, media reported that G7 countries are not pursuing a full boycott of G20 meetings which will take place this week. In March, President Joe Biden demanded that Russia be removed from the group of the world's largest economies. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022