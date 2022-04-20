Left Menu

Imran Khan's helicopter commute costs Pakistan PKR 550 mln

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday revealed that the former premier Imran Khan's helicopter commute from his Bani Gala home to the PM secretariat cost the national exchequer 550 million Pakistani rupees in three years and eight months, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:55 IST
Imran Khan's helicopter commute costs Pakistan PKR 550 mln
Imran Khan on his way to a campaign rally in a helicopter on July 12, 2018. (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday revealed that the former premier Imran Khan's helicopter commute from his Bani Gala home to the PM secretariat cost the national exchequer 550 million Pakistani rupees in three years and eight months, reported local media. Notably, the former prime minister used a helicopter to travel to his office almost every day when he was in power, and the said money was spent on the fuel consumed by the helicopter, reported Samaa TV.

Shortly after coming to power, Khan had also faced criticism for using a helicopter for his daily commute. However, the then information minister Fawad Chaudry had defended Khan by claiming that the commute merely cost PKR 55 per kilometer. However, refuting Chaudhry's claims, Ismail said he had the documentary evidence to back up his statement, reported the media outlet.

The finance minister also said that the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has left a huge circular debt in the power sector and had created PKR 400 billion circular debt in the natural gas sector. Meanwhile, the capping of oil prices, amounting to a subsidy of PKR 150 billion per month, by the Imran Khan government towards the end of its tenure has also become a major concern for the present government that sees it as a trap to sabotage the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration, reported The News International citing an official source.

According to the source, the oil prices have become Hobson's choice for the government as no budgeting could possibly be done with an over PKR 150 billion subsidy on oil alone, however, raising the oil prices as per international market rates will invite a strong public reaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022