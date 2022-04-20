Left Menu

Russia properly notified US of ICBM Test, US does not deem it threat: Pentagon

Russia properly notified the United States of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch, and Washington does not deem it a threat to its security, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 23:03 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
"Russia properly notified the US under its New Start treaty obligations that it planned to test this ICBM," Kirby said.

The test launch was routine and not surprising, and the United States does not deem it a threat, the official reportedly noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

