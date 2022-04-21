Left Menu

WHO chief arrives in Kathmandu on 3-day visit

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu for a three-day official visit.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:02 IST
WHO chief arrives in Kathmandu on three-day visit (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Thursday arrived in Nepal's capital Kathmandu for a three-day official visit. "WHO Director General @DrTedros and his delegation arrived in Kathmandu today for a three-day official visit. The visiting dignitary was received by senior officials of MoFA, MoHP and WHO at TIA," Nepal's Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, Nepal's Foreign Ministry in a statement said that at the invitation of Birodh Khatiwada, Minister for Health and Population, Tedros will visit Nepal from April 21 to 23, 2022. During the visit, Dr Tedros will call on Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Chairperson of National Assembly Ganesh Prashad Timilsina.

The visiting Director-General will also meet Dr Narayan Khadka Minister for Foreign Affairs and Birodh Khatiwada Minister for Health and Population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

