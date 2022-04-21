New Pak govt to place members of Imran Khan cabinet on no-fly list

The newly elected government of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to place many members of the previous federal cabinet of Imran Khan on the no-fly list as it believed that they could escape abroad. In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, the Sharif government believes that PTI ministers of the former government would possibly flee with "corruption" money collected during their regime.

Besides this, the Shehbaz Sharif government has decided to remove the names of present cabinet members from the Exit Control List (ECL), including his brother and former PM Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. He made this decision during his maiden federal cabinet meeting, where Sharif blamed the Imran Khan government for the prevailing challenges confronting the country like economic crunch, inflation, unemployment, poverty and loadshedding.

At the cabinet meeting, Sharif termed the present economic situation of Pakistan a "war" and vowed to fight it back through hard work and consultations [with allies] to bring some relief to the masses. "Today is very important day as we have come to the power by constitutionally and legally ousting the corrupt PTI government," he said.

Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani last week administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)