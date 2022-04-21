Blinken, Greek PM discuss additional ways to assist Ukraine

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have discussed additional ways to support Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday. "The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support to Ukraine, including Greece's strong sanctions enforcement and its extensive humanitarian and defensive assistance," Price said. "The two discussed additional ways to assist Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's unprovoked and brutal war."

Blinken and Mitsotakis also discussed an upcoming meeting of the 3+1 mechanism to enhance energy and economic cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, Price added. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)