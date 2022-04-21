Left Menu

Blinken, Greek PM discuss additional ways to assist Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have discussed additional ways to support Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:13 IST
Blinken, Greek PM discuss additional ways to assist Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have discussed additional ways to support Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday. "The Secretary thanked Greece for its steadfast support to Ukraine, including Greece's strong sanctions enforcement and its extensive humanitarian and defensive assistance," Price said. "The two discussed additional ways to assist Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's unprovoked and brutal war."

Blinken and Mitsotakis also discussed an upcoming meeting of the 3+1 mechanism to enhance energy and economic cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel, Price added. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022