Five security personnel killed in Pakistan

Five security personnel were killed in a midnight combat with unidentified attackers in Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera districts of Pakistan on Thursday.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five security personnel were killed in a midnight combat with unidentified attackers in Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera districts of Pakistan on Thursday. According to police, some armed men who were on foot opened fire at personnel of a security agency at a checkpoint in Ajab Talab area of Meelward, in Akkakhel area of Khyber Agency, late on Wednesday night, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, a policeman was also killed in the Sarband area, a locality on the outskirts of the provincial capital when unidentified attackers opened fire at a checkpoint. As per reports, the unidentified attackers opened fire on a cop who was on duty at Akori Chowk in Nowshera district and three personnel of law enforcement agencies were martyred and a suspected terrorist was killed in a late-night attack on a security check post in the Bara area of Khyber.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed unrest earlier as well when five policemen were killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district. "ASI Rahim Shah was wounded in the attack. He later died in hospital. In Bannu, four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in a mountainous area of Ping Omerzai late on Wednesday night" reported Dawn, quoting a police official on Thursday.

The gunshots were fired by unidentified attackers. (ANI)

