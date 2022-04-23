Left Menu

EAM S Jaishankar calls on Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday called on the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties, in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 11:50 IST
EAM S Jaishankar calls on Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
EAM S Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth . Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday called on the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties, in New Delhi. The Mauritius Prime Minister is on an eight-day visit to India. On Thursday, the PM offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius PM also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mauritius PM wrote, "In a meeting, I had this morning with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, we explored ways to develop closer cultural links and ties of brotherhood between Mauritius and Uttar Pradesh." Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of the Mauritius Prime Minister and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister after the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit and discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and the Mauritius Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary to the Cabinet of Mauritius NK Ballah in New Delhi and said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries was "progressing from strength to strength". Earlier in January, PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and 8 MW Solar PV Farm project in Mauritius that is being undertaken under India's development support. (ANI)

