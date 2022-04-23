Left Menu

Three workers die in explosion at Russian mine

Three workers have died in an explosion at the Gaisky Mining and Processing Plant in western Russia's Orenburg region, the country's TASS news agency reported Saturday, citing the regional prosecutor's office.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 15:14 IST
Moscow [Russia], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Three workers have died in an explosion at the Gaisky Mining and Processing Plant in western Russia's Orenburg region, the country's TASS news agency reported Saturday, citing the regional prosecutor's office.

The explosion occurred at a depth of 1.2 km, and the remaining 88 workers were evacuated, the office said.

Preliminary information suggests the explosion was caused by a violation of safety regulations during mining and blasting. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

