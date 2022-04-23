Left Menu

Taliban abolishes Persian language from Supeme Court bill

Amidst global condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the Taliban issued a decree to remove the Persian language from the Supreme Court bill.

Amidst global condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the Taliban issued a decree to remove the Persian language from the Supreme Court bill. The new panel of the Supreme Court, which is written only in Pashto and English, the name of the Supreme Court has also been changed to "Judiciary of Power". In recent months, the Taliban have removed Persian from several other tablets, including Balkh University, local media reported.

The Taliban has also eliminated the Persian language from various other boards, including the Balkh University, reported the Afghan media outlet. Taliban has even banned the secondary education of girls.

The Taliban has ordered a ban on video-sharing app TikTok and online multi-player game PUBG, arguing they were leading Afghan youths "astray". Earlier, the Taliban also imposed the forceful removal of the Uzbek language in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

