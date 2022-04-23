Left Menu

Pakistan govt to bring law to eliminate 'fake news'

Newly sworn-in Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that an amendment would be made to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) laws to "eliminate fake news".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:55 IST
Pakistan govt to bring law to eliminate 'fake news'
Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Newly sworn-in Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that an amendment would be made to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) laws to "eliminate fake news". The decision was made during a meeting between the information minister and the Media Joint Action Committee (MJAC), with the forum reaching a consensus that fake news damages national security interests and societal cohesion, Express Tribune reported.

"Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will not compromise on the protection of freedom of expression," Aurangzeb reportedly said, adding, "the Prime Minister wants to promote this constitutional and civil right. Death of journalism is the death of politics and democracy." Aurangzeb further said that 'black laws' such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance and Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), that were passed during Imran Khan's regime, conspired to enslave 220 million people of Pakistan.

"The government is trying to recover the country's economy as the former government conspired to bankrupt the country," Aurangzeb said. The MJAC welcomed the new move of repealing the PECA Ordinance and disbanding PMDA. It also congratulated Aurangzeb on assuming charge as the new information minister.

"It is hoped that the new government will maintain the democratic mood and will strengthen the freedom emanating from the constitution," MJAC said. Under the PECA Ordinance brought in February, online defamation had been made a non-bailable, cognizable offence and the jail term for it was also increased from three years to five years. The amendment broadened the ambit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as it gave it powers to arrest anyone and put them in jail till the conclusion of the trial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022