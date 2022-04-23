Pakistan govt to bring law to eliminate 'fake news'

Newly sworn-in Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that an amendment would be made to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) laws to "eliminate fake news". The decision was made during a meeting between the information minister and the Media Joint Action Committee (MJAC), with the forum reaching a consensus that fake news damages national security interests and societal cohesion, Express Tribune reported.

"Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will not compromise on the protection of freedom of expression," Aurangzeb reportedly said, adding, "the Prime Minister wants to promote this constitutional and civil right. Death of journalism is the death of politics and democracy." Aurangzeb further said that 'black laws' such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance and Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), that were passed during Imran Khan's regime, conspired to enslave 220 million people of Pakistan.

"The government is trying to recover the country's economy as the former government conspired to bankrupt the country," Aurangzeb said. The MJAC welcomed the new move of repealing the PECA Ordinance and disbanding PMDA. It also congratulated Aurangzeb on assuming charge as the new information minister.

"It is hoped that the new government will maintain the democratic mood and will strengthen the freedom emanating from the constitution," MJAC said. Under the PECA Ordinance brought in February, online defamation had been made a non-bailable, cognizable offence and the jail term for it was also increased from three years to five years. The amendment broadened the ambit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as it gave it powers to arrest anyone and put them in jail till the conclusion of the trial. (ANI)

