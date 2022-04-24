Left Menu

Border guards' skirmish leads to closure of main crossing point between Iran, Afghanistan

After the skirmishes between border guards of Iran and Afghanistan, the main crossing point between the two countries in the western province of Herat was closed on Saturday.

24-04-2022
After the skirmishes between border guards of Iran and Afghanistan, the main crossing point between the two countries in the western province of Herat was closed on Saturday. This comes after the Taliban in the Islam Qala district of Herat province allegedly wanted to pave a road that was obstructed by the Iranian forces in the border zone, reported Khaama Press.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran's special representative for Afghanistan, in a press release, confirmed the issue adding that the Taliban wanted to construct a road at the border zone that breached the border. Mawlawi Homayoun Hemat, the deputy commissioner of Islam Qala district, said a vehicle belonging to Iranian forces had crossed over to the Afghan side and was seized by local officials.

Both sides have put their forces on high alert in case of a possible escalation in the situation. As of now, no comments have been made on the issue by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). Qomi suggested the issue be resolved through the joint border commission. This is the second time the Taliban and Iranian forces engaged in skirmishes on the border after the Taliban's takeover last August, as per Khaama Press.

Earlier, Iran refused to accept the political representatives of the Taliban government until the Taliban get recognized by the world, said a media report. "The new government and the new political system in Afghanistan must be recognized so that the Islamic Emirate will be able to send new representatives," Tolonews quoted Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as saying. (ANI)

