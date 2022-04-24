Rights activist claims Pakistan saddled with economic, political mess left by Imran Khan

London-based rights activist said that Pakistan's new regime led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is burdened by the economic and political mess left behind by his predecessor Imran Khan. Shaukat Kashmiri, United Kashmir People National Party chairman, in an interview, said, "New regime in Pakistan has inherited the legacy of the economic and political mess left behind by Imran Khan."

Also hinting toward the talks of Pakistan Peoples Party's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the activist noted, "The policy of Pakistan towards improving ties with India must have been discussed in the meet between Bilawal Zardari and Nawaz Sharif." He added that the meeting between the two is very crucial. He also accused the Pakistani Army to have its stronghold on the civilian population.

This comes at a time when Pakistan's economy continues to plunge with every passing day and the new government led by Sharif has decided to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Earlier, the IMF effectively suspended its programme in the country till the formation of a stable government in the country. The finance minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail also said that IMF wants the country to revoke the subsidies extended by the Imran Khan government by increasing fuel prices and power tariffs, to revive its Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pakistani FM Ismail accused Imran Khan of a totally "ill-advised and illogical" package that was not based on the finance ministry's summary pushing the country into a deepening economic crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)