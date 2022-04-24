Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia on April 27

After having his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia on April 27, media reports. PM Sharif will perform Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) on the sidelines of his visit, Geo TV reported citing sources.

According to the sources, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will accompany the Pakistan PM. Earlier in the day, the newly formed Pakistan government removed the names of several leaders, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party President Asif Ali Zardari, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah from the 'Exit Control List (ECL)', reported Geo TV.

On April 22, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced that the Pakistan government had brought changes in the rules for having an individual's name on the ECL, and through it, several thousands of people will have their names removed from the list, as reported by Geo TV. The Exit Control List (ECL) committee formed during the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has recommended amending the rules.

Keeping in view the rules, people would be placed at the ECL only when it is necessary. Moreover, for the pleas seeking removal of the names from the ECL, a time period will also be fixed, reported Ary news, quoting the new ECL rules. As per local media reports, the names of more than 100 political personalities have been removed.The names were placed on the ECL on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ECL is an ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan who have been involved in any economic crime involving government funds, mass corruption, or misuse of authority. (ANI)

