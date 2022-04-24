Left Menu

UN Rights body to seek probe in Afghanistan attacks

Stressing the protection of Afghans' human rights, the newly appointed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Benn has pledged to continue monitoring, seeking investigation and accountability over the recent attacks in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-04-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 18:43 IST
UN Rights body to seek probe in Afghanistan attacks
UNHRC Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan (Photo/UN_HRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Stressing the protection of Afghans' human rights, the newly appointed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Benn has pledged to continue monitoring, seeking investigation and accountability over the recent attacks in the country. "I stand with all Afghans grieving loved ones after last week's horrific attacks; will continue to monitor & seek #investigation & # accountability. Afghans' #humanrights must be protected: prevent violations & ensure internationally-guaranteed justice," he said in a Tweet, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

A blast occurred in the mosque of Afghanistan's Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, killing at least 33 people including children and 43 wounded, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said. "At least 33 people including children were killed and 43 were wounded in the mosque attack in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter. Condemning the attack, he said efforts are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice," TOLOnews reported.

The explosion took place on last Friday at the Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province in Afghanistan. Eight months after the Taliban reclaimed Afghanistan, there's been increased violence and a resurgence of extremist groups. Notably, Afghanistan has been rocked by a new wave of violence after the Taliban regained control of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022