Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister's visit to advance bilateral cooperation: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit will further advance bilateral cooperation between India and Armenia. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Glad to welcome FM @AraratMirzoyan (Ararat Mirzoyan) of Armenia in New Delhi. His visit will further advance our bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to hearing his views at #Raisina2022."

Earlier in the day, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero also arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled to be held on April 25. The is in the national capital to attend the Raisina Dialogue scheduled from April 25-27 and earlier today met EAM Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars. The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The dialogue, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in the in-person format this year, informed Bagchi. "Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will also be the side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference," said Bagchi. The MEA spokesperson further said that the conference will most likely be attended by former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australia PM Anthony Abbott.

"We will also be counting on a pre-recorded message from the President of United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid," added Bagchi. Meanwhile, the EU President Ursula von der Leyen who arrived in India for a two-day official visit on Sunday has also been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)