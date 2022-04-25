Left Menu

Death toll after research facility fire in Russia's Tver rises to 17

The death toll following a fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver has increased to 17, the regional authorities said on Monday.

Death toll after research facility fire in Russia's Tver rises to 17
Moscow [Russia], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll following a fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian aerospace defense forces (NII) in Tver has increased to 17, the regional authorities said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, the officially confirmed death toll has increased to 17 people, five of them have been identified," the regional government said in a statement.

On Thursday, the fire broke out in one of the premises of the administrative building in the scientific research institute. The staff was evacuated, and the fire was localized on an area of 2,500 square meters. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

