UNICEF raises concerns over closure of schools for girls in Afghanistan

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has once again raised concerns over the closure of secondary schools for girls emphasizing that education in Afghanistan should not be a hostage to politics. The worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has heightened, even more, after the Taliban decided to close all secondary schools for girls. Director of Global Support and Communications of UNICEF, Paloma Escudero, visited primary schools for girls in Kabul, as reported by Khama Press.

Escudero highlighted the issue that it has been over a month since girls have been denied education across Afghanistan by the Taliban. Girls over sixth grade are not allowed to go to school. She added that these Afghan girls require international support more than ever, urging the donor countries not to spare any support when it comes to backing schools girls in Afghanistan. Further, the director mentioned that one of the donor countries, the US will continue to assist Afghanistan and the girls who are deprived of education, According to Escudero, currently, education is the topmost priority of UNICEF in Afghanistan.

UNICEF has also planned on paying a two-month emergency cash support of about 200,000 to the teachers across Afghanistan. It has also provided over 35 million textbooks in the country so far, reported Khama Press. Earlier, UNICEF has expressed concerns over a series of attacks that led to the deaths of over 50 boys and girls, calling it a "grave rights violations" in Afghanistan. The Taliban's Ministry of Education has, however, assured that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future. (ANI)

