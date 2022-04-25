UN Chief speaks to US officials before visits to Moscow, Kyiv
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US officials before heading to Russia and Ukraine, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.
New York [US], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US officials before heading to Russia and Ukraine, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.
"Not with the President," Haq told a briefing. "He has been speaking to senior US officials and indeed many other senior officials by phone in recent days." (ANI/Sputnik)
