UN Chief speaks to US officials before visits to Moscow, Kyiv

New York [US], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US officials before heading to Russia and Ukraine, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"Not with the President," Haq told a briefing. "He has been speaking to senior US officials and indeed many other senior officials by phone in recent days." (ANI/Sputnik)

