Left Menu

Ukraine keeps 76 ships from 18 countries blocked in seven ports: Russian Defense Ministry

Kiev is blocking 76 foreign ships from 18 countries in seven Ukrainian ports, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 10:53 IST
Ukraine keeps 76 ships from 18 countries blocked in seven ports: Russian Defense Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Kiev is blocking 76 foreign ships from 18 countries in seven Ukrainian ports, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"A total of 76 foreign ships from 18 states remain blocked in seven Ukrainian ports (Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, Yuzhny and Mariupol)," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said at a briefing.

The threat of shelling and the high mine danger created by official Kiev in its internal waters and territorial sea do not allow ships to safely go to the open sea, he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022